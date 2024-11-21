Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $242.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.21 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

