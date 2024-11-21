Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.