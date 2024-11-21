Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $85.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

