Huntington Bancshares Issues Senior and Subordinated Notes in Recent Financial Move

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated recently announced in an 8-K filing that on November 18, 2024, the company successfully issued and sold $1,150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.272% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2031 and $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 6.141% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due 2039. These notes, collectively referred to as the “Notes,” were issued as part of a strategic financial move by the company.

The Senior Notes were issued in accordance with the terms of a Senior Debt Securities Indenture dated December 29, 2005, supplemented by a Fifth Supplemental Indenture dated August 21, 2023, and an Eighth Supplemental Indenture dated November 18, 2024. On the other hand, the Subordinated Notes were issued under a Subordinated Debt Securities Indenture dated December 29, 2005, supplemented by a Third Supplemental Indenture dated November 18, 2024.

Furthermore, the company finalized the sale of these Notes through an Underwriting Agreement dated November 12, 2024, involving entities such as Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Huntington Securities, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, and UBS Securities LLC as underwriters.

Exhibit 4.1, Exhibit 4.2, Exhibit 4.3, Exhibit 4.4, and Exhibit 4.5 attached to the 8-K filing provide details regarding the Fifth Supplemental Indenture, Eighth Supplemental Indenture, Third Supplemental Indenture, form of the Senior Notes, and form of the Subordinated Notes, respectively. These agreements and related details are integral components of the issuance of these Notes.

While the filing highlights the recent financial activities of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, it also underlines that the descriptions of these financial instruments are not exhaustive and are best understood in conjunction with the formal exhibits attached to the filing. The filings aim to provide clarity and transparency to investors and stakeholders regarding the company’s recent financial operations.

Furthermore, the 8-K filing serves to officially document and disclose these financial transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the investing public. The company’s decision to issue these Notes aligns with its financial strategy, aiming to optimize its capital structure and strengthen its financial position in the market.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

