Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. Incyte has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,702 shares of company stock worth $856,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Incyte by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Incyte by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.