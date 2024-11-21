Indiana Resources Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:IDA)

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 21st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 47.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.
Indiana Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Indiana Resources
In related news, insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($29,870.13). Corporate insiders own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
Indiana Resources Company Profile
Indiana Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,713 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.
