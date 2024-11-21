Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of INGM stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

