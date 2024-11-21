Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Craig acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 282,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,077. This trade represents a 21.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.91. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Northland Capmk raised Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 762,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

