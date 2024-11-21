Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells 6,930 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,930 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $238,738.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,039. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Braze Trading Down 0.5 %

BRZE traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. 934,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Braze by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 59.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 15.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

