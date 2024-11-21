Insider Selling: Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) COO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $376.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.51 and its 200 day moving average is $380.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.10.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

