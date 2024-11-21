Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells 811,172 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 811,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $3,601,603.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,521.28. This represents a 25.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 2,094,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price target on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.