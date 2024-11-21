Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,672,488.96. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $71,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.