Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $131,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,628.68. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lumentum Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 1,581,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $89.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 141.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
