Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 1,625 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Penny Herscher sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $131,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,628.68. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 1,581,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 141.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

