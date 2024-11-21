Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $534,840.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

