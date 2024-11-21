Insider Selling: Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total transaction of C$1,593,100.00.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of DR stock opened at C$15.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99. Medical Facilities Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.31 and a 52 week high of C$16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.38.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DR shares. Leede Financial cut shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leede Jones Gable increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

