Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $90,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,039.90. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 117,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.