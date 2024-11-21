Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells 112,020 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $1,181,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,791,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,445,556.40. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Snap stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
