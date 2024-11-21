Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 9,284 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

