Insider Selling: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMH Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 661.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMH

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.