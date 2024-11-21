Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $57,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,535.92. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $291.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 77.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 114,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

