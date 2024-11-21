Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $474,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,760.92. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.49. 771,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,686. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.