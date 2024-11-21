Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,840 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,489,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,736,000 after purchasing an additional 742,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $402.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 25.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,382,692.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,351.68. This trade represents a 58.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,727 shares of company stock worth $29,694,037. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

