Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 1.2% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $104,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progressive Price Performance
Progressive stock opened at $256.99 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $263.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 13.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,209 shares of company stock worth $14,975,979. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.81.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.