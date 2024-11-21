Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after buying an additional 345,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,070,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $193.73 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.40.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

