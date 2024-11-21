Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 260,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,338 shares of company stock valued at $95,539,866. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

TMUS stock opened at $235.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.11. The stock has a market cap of $273.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.96 and a fifty-two week high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

