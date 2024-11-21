Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 12,522 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.