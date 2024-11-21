Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 63.7% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $317.05 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $322.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

