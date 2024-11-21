Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,288,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,151,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Shares of CVX opened at $161.30 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

