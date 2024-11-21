Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

FANG stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.