Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 104.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,314,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.36 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.