Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $67.18. 66,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

