Investec Group (LON:INVP) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Investec Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:INVP opened at GBX 619 ($7.83) on Thursday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 627.50 ($7.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 575.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Investec Group

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £543,400 ($687,586.99). 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

