Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 627.50 ($7.94) and last traded at GBX 617.50 ($7.81), with a volume of 36407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 615.50 ($7.79).

Investec Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 574.83. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Investec Group

In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £1,122,630.60 ($1,420,511.96). 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

