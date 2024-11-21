Investors Research Corp Sells 350 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1,915.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,934. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.