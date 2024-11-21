Invizyne Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IZTC) CEO Buys $22,022.40 in Stock

Invizyne Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IZTC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Heltzen bought 1,984 shares of Invizyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,022.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Invizyne Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IZTC opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Invizyne Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.
About Invizyne Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invizyne Technologies
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Invizyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invizyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.