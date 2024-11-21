iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,848,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $107,525,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.