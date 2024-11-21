iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.65 and last traded at $101.16, with a volume of 2815196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

