iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 88,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 55,924 shares.The stock last traded at $62.25 and had previously closed at $62.19.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

