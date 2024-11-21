iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.78 and last traded at $209.46, with a volume of 654504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.41.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

