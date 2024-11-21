iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 262329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

