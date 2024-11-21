iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 262329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.
iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.