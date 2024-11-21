iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.68 and last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 16042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,496,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

