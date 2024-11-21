Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of J opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.