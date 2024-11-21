Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

