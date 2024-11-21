Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 20964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Jamf Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,973.28. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Jamf by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

