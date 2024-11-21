Jennison Associates LLC Buys 353,209 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 353,209 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $105,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $47,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 913.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 298,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 269,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

