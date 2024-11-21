Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $64.77 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,106,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

