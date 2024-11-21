Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,696,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $85,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Avient by 81.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

