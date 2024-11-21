John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,316 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Lindsay accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lindsay by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lindsay by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 343,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,768,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lindsay by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.44.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

