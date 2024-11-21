John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

EQNR stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

