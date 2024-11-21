John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vontier by 305.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 679,651 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $17,954,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after acquiring an additional 415,750 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vontier by 24.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,695,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

